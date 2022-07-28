Gathering for a special meeting Thursday morning, July 28, the Elephant Butte City Council first addressed a series of internal business issues, before adjourning to a closed-door executive session for a discussion concerning the purchase, acquisition, or disposal of real property.
Upon returning to the morning’s public meeting, mayor Phillip Mortensen urged councilors to postpone consideration of the first, of two remaining agenda items. This measure called for councilors to either approve or disapprove a purchase and sale agreement for the Sierra del Rio Golf Course, and the mayor said the reason for the postponement was to tend to a few minor changes in the proposed agreement.
