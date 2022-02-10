Councilors for the City of Elephant Butte gathered for a special meeting Thursday morning, February 10. The sole agenda item was consideration of a proposal to purchase the Sierra Del Rio golf course.
Once the session was convened, council members moved into a closed-door executive session to review and discuss details of the offer.
Upon returning to the morning’s public meeting, the board reportedly joined in approving a motion directing mayor Phillip Mortensen to further negotiations with the potential buyer on council’s behalf.
There was no other action taken during the February 10 session.
