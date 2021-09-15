The Elephant Butte City Council’s September 15 regular meeting included action on only one business item, the approval of an application for state highway department Municipal Arterial Program funding. If acquired, associated revenue will be directed toward phase-two of the ongoing Warm Springs Boulevard improvement project. Contracted engineer David Shields confirmed this funding would be utilized in 2022. Meanwhile, he told councilors a bid opening for the project’s phase-one renovation of the Warm Springs and Butte Boulevard intersection was set for October 5, with final consideration of the contract award earmarked for the board’s October 20 regular meeting.
Shields also provided councilors with a status report concerning several other roadway improvement efforts. Included in this summary was an announcement that the city recently received near $2 million in funding for planned improvements along San Andreas and Ocotillo Drives, and assurances that a drainage analysis for a Michigan Street project would be ready for the council’s consideration in October.
•A report delivered by Kathy Elverum, the city’s representative to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board, highlighted the recent loss of staff members in response to the governor’s August 27 COVID-19 vaccination mandate. She emphasized how continuing issues with staff shortages and the near impossibility of securing regular “traveling nurses” to fill vital gaps was posing severe concerns for the hospital’s operational future.
While no formal action was taken, councilors acknowledged that a threat of potential hospital closure existed due to the present crisis, and later directed city attorney Ben Young to begin evaluating the possibility of organizing a class action suit to protect Sierra County’s community-owned hospital.
•The afternoon’s session further included discussion about better enforcing the city’s existing animal control ordinances, as well as plans for the introduction of a water conservation ordinance, recognition of a new ballot box installed outside city hall and an alert that advertisements for next month’s Elephant Days celebration were poised to begin.
