The near perfect “chamber of commerce” weather conditions Mother Nature provided for this past weekend’s Easter services, ceremonies and celebrations, also encouraged hundreds of local families to join in several traditional egg hunting opportunities.
Saturday morning, April 8, officials with Elephant Butte Lake State Park welcomed guests for the facility’s 12th annual Easter Egg Hunt. As customary, the event was held along a sandy portion of Lion’s Beach. A large crowd of families and eager youngsters turned out to join in one of the four age-group hunts organized by volunteers with the Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park. With the Easter Bunny on hand to meet with the younger set and to oversee the morning’s festivities, sharp-eyed egg hunters lined up and once given the signal to “go,” hastily gathered up the thousands of prized treasures scattered about the designated zones.
Reserving an equal amount of enthusiasm, both local and visiting egg hunters once again gathered at Caballo Lake State Park Sunday morning, April 9, where officials welcomed a large crowd of cheerful guests for the facility’s 26th Annual Easter Egg Hunt. As the clock turned toward the planned 10 am starting time, the park’s campsites were filled to near capacity with families and other campers, who all appeared to be enjoying the peaceful setting. Meanwhile a steady line of vehicles could be seen coalescing at the entrance from all directions. With the Easter Bunny making the short trek down from Elephant Butte to join in the morning’s the festivities, the Caballo Lake/Percha Dam State Parks Friends Group and park officials kicked off the 26th annual hunt promptly at 10 am. Although also sectioning out designated hunting grounds for ascending age groups and similarly placing thousands of prized eggs out for the finding, organizers opted to let everyone begin at the same time. This assured an exciting, if not somewhat frantic dash, as wide-eyed hunters and their adult guides quickly targeted the colorful eggs, filling their baskets and clearing the field of the prized nuggets in just a few minutes.
With the City of Truth or Consequences’ community Easter Egg Hunt held the previous weekend, the aforementioned Elephant Butte and Caballo/Perch Dam hunts, another organized Easter Egg hunt at the Caballo Church, and no doubt other private celebrations, Sierra County’s egg hunting set most certainly will be remembering the spring of 2023 for a long time to come.
Abiding by a growing custom, all of the weekend’s public Easter Egg Hunts opted to forego the use of traditional hard boiled eggs, in favor of the much more popular candy/prize filled plastic variety. This not only provided youngsters with the joy of discovering an enclosed surprise treat, but also gave organizers of all the public events an opportunity to sneak a few “golden” eggs into the bunch. The handful of lucky hunters able to add one of these precious eggs to their baskets, were rewarded with a variety of special prizes.
Although some hunters may have not gathered as many eggs as they might have hoped, and most did not go away with a golden egg prize, by all accounts, this past week’s Easter egg hunts and accompanying festivities were a complete success, and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone that came out to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.