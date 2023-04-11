The near perfect “chamber of commerce” weather conditions Mother Nature provided for this past weekend’s Easter services, ceremonies and celebrations, also encouraged hundreds of local families to join in several traditional egg hunting opportunities. 

Saturday morning, April 8, officials with Elephant Butte Lake State Park welcomed guests for the facility’s 12th annual Easter Egg Hunt. As customary, the event was held along a sandy portion of Lion’s Beach. A large crowd of families and eager youngsters turned out to join in one of the four age-group hunts organized by volunteers with the Friends of Elephant Butte Lake State Park. With the Easter Bunny on hand to meet with the younger set and to oversee the morning’s festivities, sharp-eyed egg hunters lined up and once given the signal to “go,” hastily gathered up the thousands of prized treasures scattered about the designated zones.

