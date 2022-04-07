A number of local agencies have gathered this year to help bring a fun and exciting Easter Egg Hunt to the community.
The egg hunt will take place at the Family Center Park, located at the Vista Del Cerro Public Housing Authority apartments, 501 Coleman St., and will be held April 9, starting at 10 a.m.
One grand prize will be presented for each age group: ages 0 to 3, 4 through 8; and 9 and up. There will be free Easter bags, along with lots of free goodies. Kids and parents can even take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.