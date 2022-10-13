Early voting in the 2022 General Election officially began this past Tuesday, October 11. Registered voters who would like to cast an early in-person ballot may do so at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 1712 North Date Street. Applications for absentee ballots may also be obtained through the Sierra County Clerk’s Office.
The opportunity for early voting in the 2022 General Election will continue at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office through Saturday, November 5. Applications for absentee ballots may be obtained at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office until 5 pm Thursday, November 3. Absentee ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office, or to any Election Day polling station before 7 pm Tuesday, November 8.
