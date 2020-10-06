Absentee and early in-person voting for the 2020 General Election began in Sierra County and throughout New Mexico on Tuesday, October 6. Sierra County voters who would like to cast an early ballot or obtain an absentee ballot may do so through the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 100 North Date Street, 894-2840, week days from 8 am until 5 pm.
Further information about absentee and in-person early voting is available online through the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.state.nm.us).
