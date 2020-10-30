By all accounts, early in-person and absentee voting in Sierra County has been unprecedented, with more than half of the county’s registered voters already participating. While the number of those opting to cast an early ballot has been unusually high, the local response is in step with similar reports emerging from all parts of New Mexico and throughout the nation.
As of Wednesday afternoon, October 28, Sierra County Clerk Shelly Trujillo reported a total of 2,764 early in-person ballots had been cast in her office. She also said near 1,400 absentee ballots had thus far been received, with approximately 300 of those sent out still being anticipated.
•Early in-person and absentee voting for the November 3 General Election will be ongoing at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 100 North Date Street, 894-2840, through Saturday, October 31. Registered voters may cast an early ballot or secure an absentee ballot from 8 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday.
Saturday, October 31, will be the final day to cast an early in-person ballot, and the Sierra County Clerk’s Office will be open from 10 am until 6 pm to receive voters.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, or to any Election Day polling location no later than 7 pm on November 3, 2020. Clerk Trujillo confirmed that this deadline would also be observed for the newly installed absentee ballot drop box located at the 100 North Date Street administration building’s entrance. She said the drop box would be locked at 7 pm on November 3 and ballots deposited before that time would be collected and officially tallied.
While voter turnout has already been high, Trujillo nonetheless encouraged all registered voters to exercise their right and to participate in the November 3 election.
Further information about early and Election Day voting in Sierra County is available through the County Clerk’s Office by phoning 894-2840.
