This Saturday, October 30 will be the final day for registered voters in Sierra County and throughout the state to cast an early in-person ballot for the November 2 Regular Local Election. As of Wednesday afternoon, October 27, Sierra County Deputy Clerk Amy Whitehead confirmed the office had received 595 early in-person ballots and were awaiting delivery of 75 Absentee ballots sent out in response to voter requests.
To accommodate voters still wishing to cast an early in-person ballot, staff members with the Sierra County Clerk’s Office will be keeping their doors open from 8 am until 6 pm Saturday evening. The Sierra County Clerk’s Office is located at 100 North Date Street, Suite-6, in Truth or Consequences. Further information about the November 2 Regular Local Election is available by phoning the Sierra County Clerk’s Office at 575-894-2840, visiting the clerk’s office page on Sierra County’s official website at www.sierraco.org, or by emailing inquiries Sierra County Clerk Shelly Trujillo at strujillo@sierraco.org. Complete information about New Mexico’s 2021 Regular Local Election, including election night results, is further available online through the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.state.nm.us/.
Absentee ballots will continue to be accepted in person through the Sierra County Clerk’s Office until 7 pm Election Day, Tuesday, November 2. Absentee ballots may also be hand delivered to the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, or deposited in official drop-off boxes through 7 pm November 2. Absentee ballot drop boxes are located outside Sierra County’s administration building at 100 North Date Street and outside the City of Elephant Butte’s administrative offices at 103 Water Avenue.
