Early In-person voting for the June 7 Party Primary Election will end when the doors of the Sierra County Clerk’s Office close at 6 pm this coming Saturday, June 4. Registered voters desiring to take advantage of this early voting opportunity may do so through the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 1712 North Date Street, Room-108, from 8 am until 5 pm through Friday, June 3, 2022. A final chance to cast early in-person ballots will be available at the clerk’s office from 10 am until 6 pm Saturday, June 4.
As of Wednesday morning, June 1, the Sierra County Clerk’s Office had thus far recorded 760 early in-person ballots cast for the June 7 Party Primary Election. The clerk’s office staff had also officially responded to more than 157 requests for absentee ballots. Applications to vote absentee, by mail, may be obtained in-person through the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, or online by visiting www.nmvote.org. Requests for absentee ballots may also be mailed directly to the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 1712 North Date Street, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, 87901. All absentee ballots must be received by the Sierra County Clerk’s Office by Election Day, June 7, to be included in the official results. Absentee ballots may be hand delivered to the clerk’s office, or deposited in secured ballot boxes located outside the Sierra County Administration Building, 1712 North Date Street and outside the City of Elephant Butte City Hall, 103 Water Street through 7 pm Tuesday, June 7. Absentee ballots may further be hand delivered to a designated polling location on Election Day.
•Designated polling locations throughout Sierra County will be open to receive voters from 7 am until 7 pm on Election Day,Tuesday, June 7. Established voting sites include the T-or-C Civic Center, Albert J. Lyons Event Center, Elephant Butte Community Center, Ken James Senior Center, Hillsboro Community Center, Winston Country Church, Monticello Fire Station, and the Caballo Fire Station.
