As of the noon hour Wednesday, May 25, the Sierra County Clerk’s Office had thus far recorded 528 early in-person ballots cast for the June 7 Party Primary Election. The clerk’s office staff had also officially responded to approximately 157 requests for absentee ballots.
Early in-person voting will continue to be available through the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 1712 North Date Street, Room-108 from 8 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday through Friday, June 3, 2022. A final opportunity to cast early in-person ballots will be available through the clerk’s office from 10 am until 6 pm Saturday, June 4.
Applications to vote absentee, by mail, may be obtained in-person through the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, or online by visiting www.nmvote.org. Requests for absentee ballots may also be mailed directly to the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 1712 North Date Street, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, 87901.
Official voting sites throughout Sierra County will be open to receive voters from 7 am until 7 pm Election Day,Tuesday, June 7. Established voting locations include the T-or-C Civic Center, Albert J. Lyons Event Center, Elephant Butte Community Center, Ken James Senior Center, Hillsboro Community Center, Winston Country Church, Monticello Fire Station, and the Caballo Fire Station.
