The 2020 party primary election will take place next Tuesday, June 2, in Sierra County, all polling locations will be open. (Previous voting centers in Caballo and at the Albert J. Lyon Event Center will not be operating for the primary election.)
This Saturday, May 30 will be the last day registered voters may cast an early voting ballot. The Sierra County Clerk’s Office is presently conducting early in-person voting during regular business hours and, staff members will be on hand Saturday from 10 am until 6 pm to accept and assist voters.
•Tomorrow, Thursday, May 28 is the last day clerk’s office staff will be able to mail out requested absentee ballots. Anyone who would like to cast an absentee ballot for the June 2 party primary election, and who has yet to submit their request, is encouraged to contact the Sierra County Clerk’s office this afternoon or early Thursday to assure delivery.
The Sierra County Clerk’s Office is located at 100 North Date Street in Truth or Consequences, and may be contacted by phone at (575) 894-2840. Communications may also be sent to Sierra County Clerk Shelly Trujillo by e-mail, strujillo@sierraco.org.
