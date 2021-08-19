Emergency personal were dispatched to mile marker 75 on I-25 shortly after six a.m. on August 19, for an unknown injury accident. The late model Pontiac lost control on the south bound on-ramp, rolled, and came to rest on it’s top, just short of going off another drop off. The driver was treated EMS personal at the scene for minor injuries. The cause of the wreck is under investigation by the Sierra County Sheriffs Office.
Early Morning Wreck On I-25 Results In Minor Injuries
- (SENTINEL Photo Joe Baird)
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Law Passed By Senators Pirtle, Diamond Opens Lottery Scholarship To Homeschool Students
- Faking Vax Cards Is A Crime
- Sen. Diamond Applauds Wage Program For Chile Industry
- McMaths To Celebrate 70 Years
- UPCOMING IN TIGER SPORTS
- Tiger Fall Sports Practice Schedules
- Tiger Football Scrimmages To Close Pre-Season
- Early Morning Wreck On I-25 Results In Minor Injuries
Most Popular
Articles
- Ferguson Arrested For Negligent Child Abuse Resulting In Death
- Derry Man Charged With Solicitation Of A Child
- TCPD Locate Silver Alert
- Schools Move On State Mask Mandate
- Early Morning Wreck On I-25 Results In Minor Injuries
- NMSP Announce Arrest In Death Of Ferguson Jr
- Semi Pro Football Debuts At Tiger Stadium
- Swift Action By TCPD Officers Commended
- Tiger Stadium Warms Up For Season
- More Data Required For PUAB Decisions
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:34:42 AM
Sunset: 07:49:52 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: W @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:35:23 AM
Sunset: 07:48:42 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:36:04 AM
Sunset: 07:47:32 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:36:45 AM
Sunset: 07:46:22 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:37:26 AM
Sunset: 07:45:10 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:38:07 AM
Sunset: 07:43:57 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:38:48 AM
Sunset: 07:42:44 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.