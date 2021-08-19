Wreck 1-25 mm 75 8-27.jpg

Emergency personal were dispatched to mile marker 75 on I-25 shortly after six a.m. on August 19, for an unknown injury accident. The late model Pontiac lost control on the south bound on-ramp, rolled, and came to rest on it’s top, just short of going off another drop off. The driver was treated EMS personal at the scene for minor injuries. The cause of the wreck is under investigation by the Sierra County Sheriffs Office.

