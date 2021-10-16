Emergency personnel were dispatched to 706 Spruce just after 1:00 a.m. for flames coming from the front of a residence Saturday, October 16. When T-or-C Volunteer Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, the residence and a motor-home were totally engulfed in flames. The occupant of the residence was able to get out before emergency personnel arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details when they become available.

