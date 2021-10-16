Emergency personnel were dispatched to 706 Spruce just after 1:00 a.m. for flames coming from the front of a residence Saturday, October 16. When T-or-C Volunteer Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, the residence and a motor-home were totally engulfed in flames. The occupant of the residence was able to get out before emergency personnel arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details when they become available.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire Destroys Motor Home
- Multiple Fentanyl Overdoses Locally
- Water Meter Proposal Dominates T-or-C Meeting
- NOTICE OF GOVERNMENT FRAUD AND DECEPTION: PART 16
- Kirikos
- Tiger Volleyball With Road Win At Silver
- Swimming Pool Set To Reopen
- TCMS TIGERS 2021 FOOTBALL TEAM
- Village Receives LGRF Waiver
- UPDATE ON EL CORTEZ MOVIE THEATER
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:14:36 AM
Sunset: 06:33:47 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:15:23 AM
Sunset: 06:32:36 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:16:10 AM
Sunset: 06:31:26 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SW @ 18mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:16:58 AM
Sunset: 06:30:17 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:17:46 AM
Sunset: 06:29:09 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:35 AM
Sunset: 06:28:02 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:19:23 AM
Sunset: 06:26:55 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.