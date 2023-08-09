IMG_0841.JPG-Jagger & Board 2-3 col w-story.JPG
JSH2398

Although the August 8 special meeting of Truth or Consequences’ Airport Advisory Board included several other important reports and action items, an update provided by Sierra County’s Experimental Aircraft Association president Larry Mullenax regarding the organization’s dire status gained the attention of the board, city staff members and airport manager Chad Rosacker.

Mullenax, who also serves as a member of the advisory board, relayed how the EAA’s membership has dwindled to only himself and one other active participant. While expressing a desire to advance plans for a November fly-in event and other established goals, Mullenax said the lack of members presently does not allow for the EAA to conduct meetings. With the inability to actively meet and/or advance the organization’s objectives, the EAA president told the board he was facing little option but to initiate steps to officially dissolve the local chapter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.