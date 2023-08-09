Although the August 8 special meeting of Truth or Consequences’ Airport Advisory Board included several other important reports and action items, an update provided by Sierra County’s Experimental Aircraft Association president Larry Mullenax regarding the organization’s dire status gained the attention of the board, city staff members and airport manager Chad Rosacker.
Mullenax, who also serves as a member of the advisory board, relayed how the EAA’s membership has dwindled to only himself and one other active participant. While expressing a desire to advance plans for a November fly-in event and other established goals, Mullenax said the lack of members presently does not allow for the EAA to conduct meetings. With the inability to actively meet and/or advance the organization’s objectives, the EAA president told the board he was facing little option but to initiate steps to officially dissolve the local chapter.
Advisory board chairman Mark Shipley expressed disappointment with the situation, and while affirming Mullenax was planning to begin clearing out the EAA’s designated hangar, said he was nonetheless hopeful that new volunteers might step forward and allow the organization to continue.
Shipley noted how the EAA hosted fly-in held in March was a successful event, said he was grateful for the efforts put forth by the group’s members, while once again emphasizing how he was saddened by the current situation.
Later in the session during his regular report, airport manager Rosacker also shared sincere disappointment regarding Mullenax’s announcement. He said the EAA is important to the area’s aviation community and told the board he considers the organization to be a key in the future growth of the airport.
In this regard, Rosacker said he would be organizing an airport tenant meeting in September and told the board he would be making an effort to retain the EAA if at all possible.
While presently facing no other option, Mullenax said he would also like to see the EAA continue and indicated he would be open to any potential opportunity to keep Sierra County’s chapter aloft.
At the outset of his report, Rosacker relayed how his firm, Tech-45, had been awarded the airport management contract and was now poised to advance planned improvements and implement a number of operational changes. He confirmed that Chad Merrick would continue to serve as the airport’s on-site manager, while he and the Tech-45 management team would focus on overall operations and improvements.
In addition to Merrick, Rosacker told the board that a new full time staff member is now in training. He said when this is complete, the facility would once again have on site and/or on call staff coverage seven days a week and 24 hours a day.
Regarding Tech-45 operations, Rosacker emphasized how the firm was dedicated towards improving the municipal airport. He assured board members that his firm would not tap profits made through airport operations, emphasizing how all revenue realized from airport services would be directly utilized to support existing operational accounts.
Rosacker went on to note how a recent inspection by Federal Aviation Administration authorities yielded very positive comments and results, affirmed current plans to upgrade the facility’s pilot lounge and hangar doors.
The airport operations manager further expressed support for renovation of the airport’s historic flight service buildings, announced pending upgrades to the facility’s website and social media connections, and said he was presently making plans to host a large fly-in event in April 2024.
•In tending to new business, board members joined in unanimously supporting a motion to recommend the reappointment of board members David Senn for another term. This recommendation will now be forwarded to the city commission for consideration.
•Assistant city manager Traci Alvarez outlined the recent request for proposal process, which resulted in awarding Tech-45 the airport management contract. She relayed how Tech-45 was the only firm that responded, and how the contract was subsequently approved by the city commission. In subsequent discussion, chairman Shipley explained that the only other firm originally expressing interest in the contract had become engaged in numerous other obligations and opted to forego the opportunity with T-or-C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.