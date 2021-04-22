The next meeting of the Sierra County DWI Planning Council is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually and anyone who wishes to attend can email glee@sierraco.org and they will be provided a Zoom link.
