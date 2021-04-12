DVS to Host Virtual Veterans Claims, Benefits, and Assistance Clinic

SANTA FE--The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a virtual veterans claims, benefits, and assistance clinic on Wednesday, April 14, from 9am-noon.

Veterans or their eligible dependents can log onto the Zoom links listed below for face-to-face assistance with filing VA disability claims, for state veterans benefits, guidance regarding registration for COVID-19 vaccines, or help with any other issues a veteran or their family may be facing:

Albuquerque Metro Area/Central/Northwest NM

https://nmdvs-org.zoom.us/j/95852318789?pwd=bzZHUk9IS0tsYk01UXoxbklva1A1Zz09

Southwest NM

https://nmdvs-org.zoom.us/s/94162700100#success

Northeast NM

https://nmdvs-org.zoom.us/j/97119152078?pwd=d045Wk1JU1F1bVQ3M3EyLy8xdUtCdz09

Southeast NM

https://nmdvs-org.zoom.us/j/99274852258?pwd=bHpIVkxBMU15RDkvb3gxY0h6UEwrdz09

For general questions:

https://nmdvs-org.zoom.us/j/8327658957?pwd=a1JBY3AxaUs2OE1FT1Q3ZUdnOEY3UT09

Veterans can also get help from any DVS veterans service officer listed below…anytime of the year…by phone or email:

Alamogordo

Larry Weatherwax

(575) 491-3127

larry.weatherwax@state.nm.us

Gallup

Durrell Tsosie

(505) 218-0348

durrell.tsosie@state.nm.us

Las Vegas, NM

Martín Márquez

(575) 520-5079

martìnM.marquez@state.nm.us

Arturo Marlow

(505) 331-8838

arturo.marlow@state.nm.us

Albuquerque

Victoria Bader

(505) 225-5253

victoria.bader@state.nm.us

Johnny Martinez

(505) 274-3609

johnW.martinez2@state.nm.us

Grants

George Garcia

(505) 287-8387

george.garcia2@state.nm.us

Rio Rancho

Dustin Newsom

(505) 221-7190

dustin.newsom@state.nm.us

Hobbs

Dalton Boyd

(575) 241-0714

dalton.boyd2@state.nm.us

Carlsbad

Dagmar Youngberg

(575) 988-5900

dagmar.youngberg@state.nm.us

Roswell

Danielle Thompson

(575) 416-2284

danielle.thompson@state.nm.us

Las Cruces

George Vargas

(575) 520-2634

george.vargas@state.nm.us

Rosa Bycenski

(505) 216-8782

rosa.bycenski@state.nm.us

Craig Chumley   

(505) 870-1349

craig.chumley@state.nm.us

Clovis

Matt Barela

(575) 825-9602

matthew.barela@state.nm.us

Farmington

Beverly Charley

(505) 327-2861

beverly.charley@state.nm.us

