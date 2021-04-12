DVS to Host Virtual Veterans Claims, Benefits, and Assistance Clinic

SANTA FE--The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host a virtual veterans claims, benefits, and assistance clinic on Wednesday, April 14, from 9am-noon.
Veterans or their eligible dependents can log onto the Zoom links listed below for face-to-face assistance with filing VA disability claims, for state veterans benefits, guidance regarding registration for COVID-19 vaccines, or help with any other issues a veteran or their family may be facing:
Albuquerque Metro Area/Central/Northwest NM
Southwest NM
Northeast NM
Southeast NM
For general questions:
Veterans can also get help from any DVS veterans service officer listed below…anytime of the year…by phone or email:
Alamogordo
Larry Weatherwax
(575) 491-3127
Gallup
Durrell Tsosie
(505) 218-0348
Las Vegas, NM
Martín Márquez
(575) 520-5079
Arturo Marlow
(505) 331-8838
Albuquerque
Victoria Bader
(505) 225-5253
Johnny Martinez
(505) 274-3609
Grants
George Garcia
(505) 287-8387
Rio Rancho
Dustin Newsom
(505) 221-7190
Hobbs
Dalton Boyd
(575) 241-0714
Carlsbad
Dagmar Youngberg
(575) 988-5900
Roswell
Danielle Thompson
(575) 416-2284
Las Cruces
George Vargas
(575) 520-2634
Rosa Bycenski
(505) 216-8782
Craig Chumley
(505) 870-1349
Clovis
Matt Barela
(575) 825-9602
Farmington
Beverly Charley
(505) 327-2861
