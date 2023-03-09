The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will hold veterans property tax waiver and exemption clinics in the following communities:
•Bernalillo - Mar. 10 (11am-3pm), Sandoval County Assessor’s Office, 1500 Idalia Rd./Bldg. D
•Santa Fe - Apr. 13 (10am-2pm), Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, 3229 Rodeo Rd.
•Clovis - Mar. 22 (9am-3pm), American Legion Post 25, 2400 West 7th. St.
•Pojoaque - Apr. 17 (10am-2pm), Pojoaque Satellite Office, 17839 U.S. Hwy 84/285
•Roswell - Mar. 30 (8am-5pm), National Guard Armory, 1 West Earl Cummings Loop, (part of the Chaves County Veterans Symposium)
•Farmington - Apr. 18 (10am-2pm), San Juan County Assessor’s Office, 100 South Oliver Dr. #400
•Las Cruces - Apr. 20 (10am-2pm), Doña Ana County Assessor’s Office, 845 North Motel Blvd.
•Edgewood - Apr. 10 (10am-2pm), Edgewood Senior Center, 114 Quail Trail
•Los Lunas - May 5 (10am-2pm), Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center, 1103 NM Hwy 314, (part of the Valencia County Senior Expo & Health Fair)
Veterans and unmarried widows of veterans can file for the veterans property tax exemption, which is a $4,000 reduction off the taxable value of a veteran’s primary residence. Veterans rated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as 100% permanent service-connected-disabled can file to waive all property tax on their primary residence.
Unmarried widows of veterans can also file for the exemption or waiver.
Proof of veteran status and New Mexico residency is required.
To expedite the filing process, veterans and surviving spouses of veterans must bring a copy of one of the following forms to show veteran status:
•DD-214
•National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) form 56-16
•Public Health Service (PHS) for 1867
If filing for a disabled veteran tax waiver:
•VA award letter declaring 100% permanent and total service-connected disability
For proof of New Mexico residency, please bring one of the following:
•Current NM driver’s license
•Voter registration card
•Latest NM income tax return
For more information, contact DVS Event Coordinator Joseph Dorn at joseph.Dorn@dvs.nm.gov or (505) 861-9117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.