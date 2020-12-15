DVS Launches Operation Holiday Cheer For Residents & Staff of the New Mexico State Veterans Home
(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES)-- The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is asking New Mexicans to help it launch Operation Holiday Cheer to bring season’s greetings to residents and staff of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
To take part in this first-ever operation, DVS is asking New Mexicans to send holiday cards to the home, which will be evenly distributed among residents and staff.
The cards need only be addressed with “Dear Veteran,” and contain a short message of appreciation for the military service of the veteran. Cards for staff can be addressed, “Frontline Hero”, or another term of endearment, along with a brief message of appreciation for providing care for the home’s residents.
“Our agency is hoping the veterans home will be flooded with holiday and thank you cards for residents and its staff,” said DVS Secretary-Designate Sonya L. Smith. “Due to the pandemic, there are visitation restrictions, so we feel Operation Holiday Cheer would be a great way of letting them know there is someone out there who appreciates what they’ve done for our country or are doing for the home’s residents--and that someone is thinking of them this holiday season.”
Cards should be mailed to:
The New Mexico State Veterans Home
Truth or Consequences, NM 87901
Attn: Operation Holiday Cheer
