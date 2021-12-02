DVS Field Offices to Close December 6 & 7 for VSO Training

SANTA FE-All New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) field offices will be closed next Monday and Tuesday (December 6-7).
The two-day closure will allow DVS veterans service officers (VSOs) to attend intensive instruction and training relating to new developments with VA benefits.
DVS VSOs routinely enroll in training sessions in order to better serve New Mexico’s veterans and their eligible dependents with filing VA claims, filing for state veterans benefits, and resolving any other issues a veteran needs help with.
All DVS VSOs will resume normal business hours on Wednesday, December 8. Veterans can contact their local VSO to make an appointment for an in-office visit. If you need help locating a VSO, please contact DVS at (505) 383-2400 or nmdvs.info@state.nm.us
The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services
The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) provides support and services to New Mexico’s 151,000 veterans and their families. DVS treats every veteran, regardless of their rank achieved during military service, with the respect and gratitude befitting someone who has served our country. We strive every day to live up to our agency’s official motto: Serving Those Who Served
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.