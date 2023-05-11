Truth or Consequences Police were called to the round-about at New School Road and N. Date Friday night, when the driver of a full sized Dodge truck collided with a Kia Soule, causing the three women inside of it to become trapped.
According to T-or-C Police Chief Tavizon, officers were called to the area and upon arrival saw the compact SUV pinned against a concrete barrier; the three ladies inside of the Kia had to be extricated. All three women were reported to be seriously injured, and one of them was airlifted for advanced treatment of her injuries.
While investigating the crash, officers smelled alcohol on the driver and saw an open container of alcohol inside the truck. Lane Hauser, 18, of Las Cruces refused to perform field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He later blew a .11 and .10 during a breath alcohol content test.
As police were waiting for the tow trucks to remove the vehicles and clear the way for traffic, a four-door sedan pulled up to a Mounted Patrol Officer who was assisting local law enforcement due to the busy Fiesta weekend. The officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the sedan and immediately called for another officer to assist. That driver, James Boomgard, 38, performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and blew a .16 during his breath alcohol content test.
Two additional DUI arrests were made over the weekend, one by New Mexico State Police downtown, when the intoxicated driver of a van backed onto a curb and into a vendor’s canopy, and another by the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department. Further details were not available as of press time Wednesday.
