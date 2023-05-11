download.jpg

Truth or Consequences Police were called to the round-about at New School Road and N. Date Friday night, when the driver of a full sized Dodge truck collided with a Kia Soule, causing the three women inside of it to become trapped.

According to T-or-C Police Chief Tavizon, officers were called to the area and upon arrival saw the compact SUV pinned against a concrete barrier; the three ladies inside of the Kia had to be extricated. All three women were reported to be seriously injured, and one of them was airlifted for advanced treatment of her injuries.

