Truth or Consequences Police Officers on July 11, just before 10 p.m., were dispatched to the 3500 block of E. Third Ave. in reference to a truck pulling a boat that struck some mailboxes. TCPD Sgt. Marin located the truck on the 1800 block of East Third Avenue and he made contact with the male driver, Steven Craig Morse, age 65, of Prescott, Arizona.
Sgt. Marin detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on or about Morse’s person, along with other signs of intoxication. Morse initially claimed he had a blowout and he struck a guardrail.
Sgt. Marin found the truck’s bumper at the initial crash scene where the mailboxes were struck.
Morse eventually admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages at the lake. Through further investigation, Sgt. Marin arrested Morse for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors or drugs. Morse later consented and submitted two breath samples, the results of which were .09/.09.
Morse was transported and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on a charge of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors and/or drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.