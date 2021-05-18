While Sierra County Commissioners did approve a resolution (No.109-078) formally declaring a drought disaster, which will either supersede or augment a previous resolution approved earlier this year, the morning’s regular meeting was dominated by two presentations outlining what could be a critical situation concerning water levels all along the Rio Grande basin this year.
Commissioners first heard from Lago Rico Inc., owner Neal Brown, who outlined how present projections would see Elephant Butte Lake drop to levels not seen since the 1950s. If this occurs, Brown said the lake could encounter fish kills and other problems seen during this previous low water period, which saw major issues with odor and water quality and a severe drop in visitor numbers. While maintaining an optimistic view, Brown urged commissioners to aid in ongoing efforts to secure options that would increase water levels at the lake.
Commission members also received a presentation from Bureau of Reclamation area manager Jennifer Faler, which detailed management of water within Elephant Butte Lake and along the Rio Grande. Faler also outlined many of the complicated issues surrounding water management within New Mexico and surrounding states, and emphasized a need for broader legislative action to address a true lack of sufficient water throughout the region.
Board members expressed concern about the issue and indicated they would be looking for ways the commission could aid in furthering action to establish a minimum pool for Elephant Butte Lake, to improve overall water management and to lessen the impacts of ongoing drought conditions.
•The morning’s regular meeting further included a presentation from Sacred Wind Broadband, board approval of both an agreement with the City of T-or-C regarding PPE storage, as well as an amendment to a agreement already established between the county and Aerovironment Inc.
In addition to regular department reports and recognition of employee service milestones, board members welcomed Sierra County’s new Emergency Services Officer Ryan Williams to his first session since joining the staff earlier in the week.
