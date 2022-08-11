The downtown I-25 business loop was closed for nearly six hours Sunday, August 7, after an 18-year old Las Cruces woman struck a woman in a crosswalk on Broadway and then refused to stop for police crashing into a traffic light pole on Main.

Shortly after noon Sunday, Truth or Consequences Police Officer Gonzalez observed an erratic driver speeding on South Broadway, headed for the downtown district. The driver of the four-door Chevy sped past the officer in her marked unit and the officer immediately attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, however, failed to yield and struck a woman crossing Broadway in front of Bullocks with her groceries.

