The downtown I-25 business loop was closed for nearly six hours Sunday, August 7, after an 18-year old Las Cruces woman struck a woman in a crosswalk on Broadway and then refused to stop for police crashing into a traffic light pole on Main.
Shortly after noon Sunday, Truth or Consequences Police Officer Gonzalez observed an erratic driver speeding on South Broadway, headed for the downtown district. The driver of the four-door Chevy sped past the officer in her marked unit and the officer immediately attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, however, failed to yield and struck a woman crossing Broadway in front of Bullocks with her groceries.
Court documents filed in Sierra County Magistrate Court indicate that the victim, identified as Robbie Lee Montgomery, 76, of Truth or Consequences, was struck with such force she was sent airborne approximately eight feet before she landed, striking her head on the pavement just steps from her car.
Officer Gonzalez stopped immediately and began to render aid to Montgomery while the unknown young driver continued on. Witnesses to the crash on Broadway saw the same car drive by while they were assisting Montgomery and waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Court records indicate that the car turned west on Foch and was then seen going towards Williamsburg on Main.
A short time later Det. Ontiveros observed the suspect car passing Sonic on North Date and began to follow it, when joined by Officer Gonzalez in her marked unit at Second and Date. Despite the officer’s unit blocking an entire lane the driver passed the car again and continued onto Main. The officer attempted to drift the driver to the shoulder but the driver would not stop and struck the light pole at the intersection of Main and Foch with enough force to deploy the airbags.
The female driver exited the car and struggled with officers for a few moments before being placed into handcuffs. While she told officers she did not have a driver’s license she did provide her name, Audrey Hechler and said she was 18. Hechler then told police that she knew she had hit someone but did not stop for police because she, “did not want to.” Court records indicate that she told officers she took the car from Arrey and drove to T-or-C to get food and see her father.
Hechler was then taken to Sierra Vista Hospital for examination where Montgomery had been taken to as well. Montgomery was airlifted to an El Paso Trauma Center for further medical treatment. Hechler received a medical clearance and was taken to the Sierra County Holding Facility. Meanwhile, New Mexico State Police joined the efforts to reconstruct the accident scenes for documentation and report purposes, causing the downtown business loop to be closed until after 5 p.m. Sunday.
That investigation revealed a three-inch streak of teal fabric on the car Hechler was driving, matching the same color of the pants Montgomery was wearing at the time she was struck. Hechler’s father arrived on scene while and told authorities that he had received a call that his 18-year old daughter had taken his girlfriend’s car and was driving around town. Court documents indicate that Mr. Hechler said he tried to find her and called 911 to inform them of her direction of travel. He added that his daughter was borderline autistic but not on medication. When police contacted the owner of the car if she wished to pursue charges for the car being taken without permission, the woman declined.
Hechler was charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer resulting in injury to another person, accidents involving death or personal injuries, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, reckless driving, and no driver’s license.
As of Thursday morning’s printing of this issue, Montgomery remained hospitalized and was on life support while Hechler had been arraigned in the Sierra County Magistrate Court. She was released to the custody of her mother on an ankle monitor and under house arrest. Her lawyer did raise question of her competency and the case will be forwarded to District Court for the necessary hearing.
