Emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle crash on River Road behind the New Mexico Veterans Home, about 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 22. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Sebastian Cast, of T-or-C, had lost control on a curve, striking a berm on the side of the road, causing the vehicle to roll coming to rest on it’s top. He was checked for minor injuries by EMS personnel and was not transported. (SENTINEL Photo)
