barbee.tif

TCPD Sgt. Marin conducted a traffic stop the evening of Aug. 17 on a vehicle being driven by Dennis Barbee, 47, of Truth or Consequences. The stop was made while Barbee was traveling along E. Third Ave.

Prior to the traffic stop, Sgt. Marin had observed the man driving a motor vehicle knowing his driving privileges were revoked. 

