TCPD Sgt. Marin conducted a traffic stop the evening of Aug. 17 on a vehicle being driven by Dennis Barbee, 47, of Truth or Consequences. The stop was made while Barbee was traveling along E. Third Ave.
Prior to the traffic stop, Sgt. Marin had observed the man driving a motor vehicle knowing his driving privileges were revoked.
Barbee was arrested and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked.
“Drivers that operate motor vehicles with a revoked driver’s license, or not adhering to driver’s license restrictions such as operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device or a valid interlock driver’s license are endangering public safety, and if contacted by law enforcement these drivers are subjecting themselves to an immediate arrest,” says TCPD Chief Rodriguez.
