The semi tractor-trailer driver involved in the bicyclist hit and run crash in the 1900 block of S. Broadway from September 17, was arrested after turning himself into the Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) Friday, September 24.
TCPD Chief Rodriguez stated, TCPD Lieutenant Donald Venable diligently investigated the crash and with the assistance from area law enforcement agencies, it led to the identity of the semi tractor-trailer driver.
Jimmy Castle, 64, of Pennsylvania was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on charges of; accidents involving death or personal injuries, a fourth degree felony and two counts of careless driving, both misdemeanors.
Chief Rodriguez stated he “would like to thank our community along with our media partners for their assistance in this crash investigation.”
