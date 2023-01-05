Hot Springs High class of 2004 graduate, and Tiger football standout was tapped to join football coaching staff at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, as offensive coordinator. Drew Thatcher, who lettered in basketball and track as well as football for the Tigers helped propel the team to the state championship playoffs in his junior and senior years.

After graduating, Thatcher attended NMSU where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, while playing wide receiver for the Aggies, 2004-2008. Thatcher has been as much a star in coaching as he was on the field wearing the Tiger’s red white and blue during his high school years. He got his feet wet in coaching as a graduate assistant coach for the Aggies 2009-2011.

