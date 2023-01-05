Hot Springs High class of 2004 graduate, and Tiger football standout was tapped to join football coaching staff at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, as offensive coordinator. Drew Thatcher, who lettered in basketball and track as well as football for the Tigers helped propel the team to the state championship playoffs in his junior and senior years.
After graduating, Thatcher attended NMSU where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, while playing wide receiver for the Aggies, 2004-2008. Thatcher has been as much a star in coaching as he was on the field wearing the Tiger’s red white and blue during his high school years. He got his feet wet in coaching as a graduate assistant coach for the Aggies 2009-2011.
Next stop for Thatcher was a seven year stint at New Mexico Military institute (NMMI), six of which he was the offensive coordinator. There he helped to build the program, which included their first winning seasons in over a dozen years, and a victory in the El Toro Bowl in 2013.
West Point pulled Thatcher from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, an NCAA Division II school, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach. In their most recent season, before West Point called, Nebraska finished with an 8-3 record and have had one of the top offenses in D-2 schools.
West point finished the 2022 season with a lackluster 6-6 record, and were having problems with its offense, especially in the second half of the season. Thatcher, a proven winner in his other postings as offensive coordinator, was seen as a major piece in rebuilding the program.
