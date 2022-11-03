MRYQ5KYSPKANJSNTRZRQU4DDW4.jpg

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a Truth or Consequences business for the unlicensed sale of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office had opened an investigation into the business after numerous complaints were made that Pipes and More at 201 Main Street was selling marijuana without a license, and in addition, selling marijuana to minors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.