The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a Truth or Consequences business for the unlicensed sale of marijuana.
The Sheriff’s Office had opened an investigation into the business after numerous complaints were made that Pipes and More at 201 Main Street was selling marijuana without a license, and in addition, selling marijuana to minors.
The Sheriff’s Department completed a month-long investigation and obtained enough information for a search warrant. During the execution of that warrant on October 20, 94 individually packaged baggies of marijuana, 422 marijuana cigarettes, six large bags containing marijuana and 49 containers of THC wax.
Subsequently the owners of the business, Stephanie Thorne, 36 and Darren Elder, 36 were both charged with unlawful sales of cannabis, a fourth-degree felony.
