FOR THE SENTINEL
Sierra County resident and state representative Rebecca Dow clinched 27.9 percent of votes cast by delegates during last weekend’s GOP pre-primary convention in Ruidoso, trailing Sandoval County commissioner Jay Block by a mere seven votes.
Dow, Block, and Albuquerque financial adviser, Greg Zanetti, all garnered enough votes to surpass the 20 percent threshold needed to secure a spot on the June 7 primary ballot. The pre-primary convention sets the ballot order for the primary election.
A fourth candidate, former KRQE-TV meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, received 16 percent of the votes. Block received 199 delegates’ votes, Dow 192, Zanetti 157, and Ronchetti 110 of the 687 votes cast by delegates.
They are all challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham, who is seeking a second four-year term and running unopposed in the Democrat primary.
The voting process became contentious when the party's email-based voting system malfunctioned, leading to paper ballot counting, which delayed the results from being released until late Saturday night.
“The Republican Party of New Mexico would like to confirm that the voting results at its Pre-Primary State Convention in Ruidoso on Saturday are final, and the election is over,” read a statement from the state Republican Party. “There’s been speculation that some votes were not included, and this is a falsehood. State Delegates used paper ballots, and all ballots were counted accurately and appropriately. The entire process was under the supervision of the Party’s Tabulation Chair, Amy Barela.
“I know with 100% certainty that the tallying of the ballots was exact and done with extreme precision and accuracy,” said Barela. “We had well-organized teams working diligently and carefully, and some campaigns had representatives observing the counting and certification of the paper ballots. The entire process demonstrated transparency and precision and again shows RPNM’s commitment to election integrity.”
“Despite all of the attacks flying and a messy voting system full of technical difficulties that barred several of our delegates from voting, including my husband, our delegates showed up in force for my candidacy. By just seven votes, I am proud to say we are second on the ballot,” said Dow.
