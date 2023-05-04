The New Mexico Colonias Infrastructure Board appoints former Representative Rebecca Dow to the board. Dow will join the board’s current members in their mission to improve the water and wastewater infrastructure in the state’s colonias.
The New Mexico Colonias Infrastructure Board (CIB) is a state-level agency with the mission of improving the health, safety, and quality of life of New Mexico’s border communities. The CIB works to provide infrastructure improvements to the Colonias, which are unincorporated, rural areas typically located along the U.S.-Mexico border. This includes providing funding for the construction of roads, sewers, water systems, and other public works projects. The CIB also provides educational and technical assistance to residents of the Colonias, and works to promote economic development in the region.
