With the formal release of the Truth-Dow For NM YouTube video Wednesday morning, July 7, District 38 State Representative Rebecca Dow formally announced her intent to vie for the New Mexico Governor’s post in the November 8, 2022, election.
In the 2:25 minute promotional video the well-respected Truth or Consequences native emphasized the state’s poor standings in regard to unemployment, education and child welfare. She suggested that year’s of poor governmental decisions have led New Mexico into this position and indicated these issues would be of key focus in her upcoming campaign. Dow’s inaugural promotion further stressed her 20-year career in education, her strong support and willingness to defend constitutional rights for all citizens, along with her unceasing desire to better opportunities and choices for families all across the state.
As many in the local community are aware, most of the scenes included in the Truth-Dow For NM video release were filmed throughout Sierra County over the past few weeks. A large number of local residents, as well as area dignitaries and elected officials are featured in the presentation, highlighting Dow’s embrace of her personal hometown and values as she begins her bid for Governor in 2022.
