Donkey Basketball came to Hot Springs High School Saturday and it was a rollicking success. Presented by the Sierra County FFA Alumni, the April 16 event had something for everyone, but most of all, it was fun, fun, fun.
Announcing from the scorer's table was our own State Senator, Crystal Diamond.
Four teams entered the arena, Elected Officials, Law Enforcement, School Staff and FFA Alumni. Four teams competed and one team prevailed in the end, but it wasn't quite as straightforward as that.
First up, the FFA Alumni eked out a 12-3 win against the Law Enforcement Team. Then, Elected Officials eliminated School Staff, 14-0. This set the stage for the championship playoff game. The halves of four minutes each. No time outs. No fouls called and no holds barred.
In the end, even after a sudden death extra period, the teams had battled to a 0-0 tie. Though the score was stuck at zeros, the laughter was off the scale as a tiebreaker was arranged. It would be a dance off, with the audiences cheers determining the winner. Who should dance? Well, from the Elected Officials T-or-C Mayor Amanda Forrister was selected, and to represent the FFA Alumni? You guessed it, none other than Lane Forrister. Though no one wanted to see it end with one being relegated to sleeping on the couch, the crowd went wild as the two showed their dance moves at center court. Despite seeming from courtside that the Mayor had the moves at center court, it was Lane and the FFA Alumni who drew the loudest cheers, walking away with the win and bragging rights.
Special thanks to all who helped. A few of whom are pictured here. Stay tuned for many more pictures, especially the halftime entertainment of the youngest kids getting their turn riding the donkeys.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
