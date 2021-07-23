It was smiling faces all around at the atrium at Hot Springs High on Wednesday, July 14. The district was presented with 125 backpacks by Western Sky Community Care of Albuquerque, each pack was filled with school supplies. Western Sky, a managed care health provider has partnered with our district in the past, part of their ongoing outreach to provide resources beneficial to students and schools. Kris Gomez, of Western Sky, brought the five large boxes stuffed with the colorful packs. He said that they tried to find packs that would be big enough to meet the needs of high school students, while still of a size that even the youngest of our school’s students could manage. “In all our efforts to help local schools,” Mr. Gomez said, “our focus is to do what we can to help set up these kids for success.”
The donation was organized through the Community Schools, a school specific program funded with grant money awarded by New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED). Two local schools currently have this program in operation. Alfredo Aguirre, the Community Schools Coordinator at HSHS and Yolanda Tafoya, Coordinator for Arrey Elementary were both on hand to receive the backpacks. They will work with all five of the district’s schools to identify the students who will receive the pack and supplies.
Posing with the packs pictured here are, back row, left to right, Kris Gomez, Dr. Renee Garcia, Alfredo Aguirre, Carol Bolke and Shirley Muncy. Middle row, left to right, Yolanda Tafoya, Patty Goode and Russell Woolf, and in front, Dr. Channell Segura and Ashleigh Pratt.
