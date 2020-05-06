The T-or-C Rotary Club voted to support the project by the Hot Springs High School Senior class to purchase banners celebrating their graduation. Depicted is the donation of $500 toward the cost for the banners. Each graduating student will have their own personalized banner with his/her name and photograph displayed upon the banner. The banners will be displayed throughout T-or-C. (From l-to-r): Hopper Madrid--HSHS Senior, Virginia Lee--T or C Rotary President, Candace Chavez--Rotary Secretary, Yvonne Rios-(mother of Hopper Madrid)
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Delayed EBLSP Opening Sparks Protest
- T-or-C Approves ‘Working’ Plan To Reopen
- Eight Parks Reopening, Not EBLSP!
- T-or-C Commission To Meet In Special Session
- Will State Parks Reopen?
- Elephant Butte To Hold Special Meeting
- Adopt a Senior!
- Governor Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
- Parks To Begin Reopening May 1
- T-or-C Mayor Whitehead Reappointed
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:14:58 AM
Sunset: 07:56:26 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: W @ 20mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:14:07 AM
Sunset: 07:57:10 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: ESE @ 17mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:13:18 AM
Sunset: 07:57:53 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:12:30 AM
Sunset: 07:58:37 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: E @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:11:43 AM
Sunset: 07:59:20 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:57 AM
Sunset: 08:00:03 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 19mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:13 AM
Sunset: 08:00:46 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SW @ 18mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.