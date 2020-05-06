Rotary Donation.jpg

The T-or-C Rotary Club voted to support the project by the  Hot Springs High School Senior class to purchase banners celebrating their graduation.   Depicted is the donation of $500 toward the cost for the banners.  Each graduating student will have their own personalized banner with his/her name and photograph displayed upon the banner.  The banners will be displayed throughout T-or-C. (From l-to-r): Hopper Madrid--HSHS Senior, Virginia Lee--T or C Rotary President, Candace Chavez--Rotary Secretary, Yvonne Rios-(mother of Hopper Madrid)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.