A T-or-C man was arrested on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, aggravated battery on a household member and aggravated assault on a household member with a deadly weapon after an early Friday morning crash at the curve at Main and Date.
New Mexico State Police Officer Blacklock drove up on the crash at the curve and saw tire marks, missing posts, a deep gouge mark in the grass and a 2002 Buick passenger vehicle on its roof. The female passenger was laying on the grass with minor injuries while the male driver appeared uninjured in the crash.
According to charges filed against the driver, Charles Braithwaite, 30, of 145 W. Marie, said he lost control of his car and crash, though he claimed he was only traveling 20 mph when the accident occurred. He displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He then blew a .14 and .15 during a breath alcohol content test.
Upon interviewing the passenger it was determined the couple had been arguing since Thursday afternoon. Braithwaite reportedly his girlfriend of talking to other men he reportedly pulled a steak knife on the woman, nearly striking her in the head. Upon Braithwaite returning from work, she said she got his phone from him and accused him of talking to other women. A physical altercation then ensued and Braithwaite strangled the woman this time.
State Police shut down Broadway for several hours Friday morning, May 8 following the accident to reconstruct the crash causing morning traffic to have to detour.
Braithwaite now faces charges of aggravated DUI, aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.