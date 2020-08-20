The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service-Wildlife Services (APHIS-WS) renewed their partnership on Wednesday for alleviating human-wildlife conflicts on BLM-administered public lands.
An updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) clarifies respective roles and responsibilities for wildlife damage management and reducing predation on livestock across more than 245 million acres of public lands, mostly in the West and Alaska. The MOU will remain in effect for five years and replaces the previous agreement, signed in 2012.
“Under the Trump Administration, the BLM has increased access and recreational opportunities on public lands,” said BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs William Perry Pendley. “Reaffirming our partnership with APHIS-Wildlife Services allows us to take steps to protect the safety and the recreational experience of public land visitors and wildlife. We also recognize the livestock community, as well as those with small children and pets in the urban-rural interface areas, must be protected from attacks by dangerous predators.”
“APHIS-WS and the BLM are federal partners who have collaborated for decades to protect people, livestock and natural resources on public lands,” said Janet Bucknall, Deputy Administrator for Wildlife Services. “This newly signed MOU continues and refines that important tradition.”
“Catron County has a long-standing working relationship with Wildlife Services which provides essential wildlife damage management to our livestock producers as well as our constituents across the county,” said Catron County Commissioner Anita A. Hand.
“We applaud the renewed commitment. Living in a rural county, with vast wide-open spaces, predator interactions can be devastating, especially for our families with small children,” continued Hand. “Livestock production is crucial to our economy, and the clarification of the respective roles and responsibilities is vital. We hope to see this commitment across all public lands throughout our county.”
Catron County has been through a number of hardships as a result of introducing predator animals in New Mexico.
The MOU recognizes the importance of recreational activities on public lands. Both agencies will carefully evaluate the safety and recreation experiences of public land visitors and their pets prior to undertaking wildlife damage management activities in support of other multiple use management objectives.
Both agencies are committed to ensuring that any wildlife damage management activity on BLM National Conservation Lands will be consistent with the requirements of designating legislation or proclamations and other applicable laws. The BLM will share relevant information for meeting these requirements during its review of APHIS-WS annual plans and will complete a Minimum Requirements Analysis for any activities APHIS-WS proposes to conduct in Wilderness areas.
