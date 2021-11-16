Parents and families throughout the T-or-C Municipal School District received a robo-call this morning, November 16 from the schools notifying them that students would be in remote learning starting tomorrow, Nov ember 17 until the end of the week, when the Thanksgiving break begins.
Superintendent Dr. Channell Segura released the following statement concerning this.
“Good afternoon, Tiger Families. We have experienced an uptick in COVID-positive cases and an increase in the need to quarantine many classes and staff members throughout the District, which has placed the function of our District at an extreme disadvantage. Starting tomorrow, we will be shifting to remote synchronous teaching and learning for all schools for the remainder of the week to reset before Thanksgiving Break. We understand that this is not ideal, but it is important to mitigate the spread of the virus and to ensure we don’t have supervision issues due to so many staff being out sick. Please make sure all your students have their digital devices and a schedule to follow for remote instruction for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is FLEx Friday, so please have your students reach out to their teachers if they need support. Thank you and stay safe.”
