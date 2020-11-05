With in-school learning still confined to the elementary schools and all other grade levels confined to only remote learning, the district is continuing to adapt to meet the challenges posed by being restricted to virtual education. The biggest challenge remains that of not having yet received approximately 600 of the laptop computers ordered July 1. Half the order was delivered just after the Labor Day break and were distributed to students grades 1-7. Students in the eighth grade and all high school students are still waiting, with delivery now expected before Thanksgiving.
The lack of laptops for all our students is not the only technology challenge facing the schools, mandated to rely on 100 percent virtual learning. The other major stumbling block is the uneven availability of internet access. In some locations across Sierra County, internet access is inadequate to perform schoolwork, and is entirely unavailable to other students, due either to geographic location or family finances.
This is a problem the district is working to address to the best of its ability given the financial and logistic obstacles. It provides access points at all schools and has also located a resource room in each school. There are local organizations partnering with the schools to offer students space and internet access.
The problem remains, however, that some students are not being afforded the same equal access to education, as mandated by law. The district’s ability to remedy this is limited, with the real solution being a return to in-school learning, even if only in the already state mandated and approved hybrid model which so far, local districts are not allowed to implement.
•During discussions among district supervisors across the state with New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) Secretary Ryan Stewart various issues are being addressed.
The emotional and mental health and well-being of students is something that many in New Mexico and nationwide are very concerned about. In response to this, a survey was sent out for students to complete. The Social Emotional Learning Assessment Survey will help to identify and quantify specific areas of students mental and emotional wellbeing.
The Schools are working with Olive Tree Resources as one strategy of trying to provide an outlet and support for students. The OliveTree is a program of the non-profit AppleTree Education Center. It works to, dedicated to addressing mental health issues through intervention and prevention, using creative arts, wellness classes and other programs. Student groups, led by Hot Springs High Student Council, National Honor Society, Renaissance and FFA are also committed to developing events and activities to provide both an outlet to students and a means to support and recognize their individual needs.
•The schools put out a call to all students to get their school photos done. To facilitate this, the district is partnering with local professional photography studio, Kenny R Photography, to provide an opportunity for all students to get their school photos taken. With the public health restrictions in place, this is being done a little differently this year. Most photographs will be taken, by appointment, at the studio of Kenny R Photography. The studio can provide unique and individualized professional quality photographs. Though there is no obligation to purchase prints of a student’s photos, the studio offers canvas and metal prints, social media and digital files as well as standard photograph prints. Students and families wishing to take advantage of this offer are asked to book a session as soon as possible, with evening and weekend hours available. To book, call: 575-740-7468 or check in online at: https://kennyrphotography.com/....
•The district is also partnering with We Are Tigers to establish drive-in movies. Though still being planned, both are firmly committed to seeing this become a new Tiger tradition that can continue long after the current public health restrictions are lifted. The movies are planned to take place on Friday nights, either two or three times a month, at the Hot Springs High parking lot. They will offer double features of non-first run movies at an affordable price, with concessions run by Tiger sports teams and non-sports groups. All will be conducted in accordance with public health guidelines and best practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.