SCHOOL RE-ENTRY SNAP SURVEY
Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham last week unveiled the New Mexico Public Education Department's school re-entry plan, which entails that "public schools across New Mexico will start the new school year without students in classrooms." Instead, public schools will be limited to online learning until at least after Labor Day.
The Albuquerque Journal stated that "depending on COVID-19 numbers over the next month or so, the state could start allowing elementary school students to return to school the week of Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. Middle- and high-school students would then be allowed to return at a later date."
In the meantime, schools can serve students with special needs in person in small group or one-on-one settings. Additionally, schools can serve small groups of K-3 students in person (no more than five students per teacher).
I know many parents, caregivers, and guardians face new and difficult choices regarding their child's education.
Please take a moment to fill out this snap survey (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf6iz6JYSU4iE3iwz51jqytasbPBnqgCTCJ2sCdBCTte_NMuw/viewform) so I can better understand how this plan affects you.
SUPPORTING SMALL BUSINESSES
Earlier this month, when Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham revised the Emergency Public Health Order to prohibit indoor dining at restaurants across the state, many of our rural restaurants sought out help to create outdoor seating in order to survive.
One example is Duck Creek Cafe, which is a family-owned and operated business in the remote farming and ranching community of Cliff, New Mexico. The community has one gas station and one restaurant.
Like most restaurants across the state, they have been complying with the emergency public health orders. However, without the ability to provide outdoor dining, the closure of indoor service faced the possibility of closing their doors forever.
Instead of a barn-raising, the community had a “tent raising” at Duck Creek Cafe to support the small business and create outdoor patio seating. Thank you to the Mangus Bowmen Archery Club for lending the tent and the Cliff/Gila Volunteer Fire Department for helping pitch it.
