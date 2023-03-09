Rec Board 3-6-23 - 2-3 col w-story.tif

ENHANCING ASSETS - Members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board centered their focus on the coming weekend’s Turtleback Classic Disc Golf Tournament, during the board’s March 6 regular meeting. Recognizing an increasing worldwide interest in disc golf, members welcomed discussion about plans to further expand the municipal golf course’s disc golf venue. The board examined ideas aimed at increasing interest among avid players and newcomers alike, while also discussing ways to enhance promotion of the city’s new courses and to secure dependable support funding. In this regard, members went on to share additional thoughts about ways to better showcase the community’s numerous other recreational assets.   

With the second annual Turtleback Classic Disc Golf Tournament set fill the Truth or Consequences Municipal Golf Course’’s fairways with exciting competition Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, members of T-or-C’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board discussed pending course upgrades and other efforts aimed at enhancing this new and promising community asset March 6. 

After setting aside the sole action item on the evening’s agenda, which was consideration of possible security upgrades for the city’s dog park, the board moved on to address regular reports and turned to member Alan Hansen-Begg for an update on the aforementioned Turtleback Classic tournament. 

