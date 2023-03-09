With the second annual Turtleback Classic Disc Golf Tournament set fill the Truth or Consequences Municipal Golf Course’’s fairways with exciting competition Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, members of T-or-C’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board discussed pending course upgrades and other efforts aimed at enhancing this new and promising community asset March 6.
After setting aside the sole action item on the evening’s agenda, which was consideration of possible security upgrades for the city’s dog park, the board moved on to address regular reports and turned to member Alan Hansen-Begg for an update on the aforementioned Turtleback Classic tournament.
First noting his sincere appreciation for the 27 community sponsors that stepped forward to support the second annual event, Hansen-Begg affirmed that competition would be held at the municipal golf course’s disc golf venue both Saturday and Sunday. He noted that the weekend’s event would also include a Friday evening players meeting at the El Cortez theatre and a Saturday evening party for participants at the Pelican Spa’s court yard.
Pointing out how the event has already begun to attract interest from all over, Hansen-Begg said this week’s competition would include players from at least seven states, as well as New Mexico’s top rated disc golfer. He relayed how this year’s event was shifted forward a few week’s to hopefully assure good weather, but noted how this placed the Turtleback Classic between large established tournaments already scheduled to be held in Ruidoso and Roswell. Suggesting this timing could have kept some players away, Hansen-Begg also acknowledged that the placement would likely attract a number of players scheduled to participate in the other regional events.
As previously reported, Hansen-Begg said he would be filming the lead groups’ hole-by-hole competition on Saturday and would be uploading an edited version to YouTube following the event. He told board members that a damaged rental camera returned to the firm he was utilizing led them to offer a welcomed equipment upgrade for this weekend’s effort, promising higher quality video production. In this regard, Hansen-Begg explained how his past personal experience includes three years of filming professional disc golf tournament, and he expressed excitement about the upcoming opportunity to showcase T-or-C’s venue.
Recognizing the growing public interest in disc golf, advisory board vice-chair David Dawdy asked if Hansen-Begg had approached the city for potential lodgers tax fund assistance to better promote both the course and future events. While stating he had initiated contacts in this regard, Hansen noted how his organization is not a non-profit group, and therefore wasn’t in line for direct lodgers tax support.
Dowdy pointed out how the initial success of the Turtleback Classic and the promise of attracting visitors throughout the year to T-or-C’s unique venue would appear to make it in the city’s best interest to support both the event and course promotion. While acknowledging Hansen-Begg’s initial request did not yield immediate assistance, he suggested the advisory board consider approaching the city commission in this regard.
Looking beyond disc golf, Dowdy said he felt the city would benefit from a renewed effort to better promote its many recreational assets and emphasizing how T-or-C is a family-friendly community.
The evening’s discussion went on to include course improvements already in the works, as well as ideas about how to further enhance T-or-C’s disc golf offerings.
During his regular report, golf course superintendent Rick Artman told the board that while baskets to create another 18 hole disc golf course were still on order, efforts to prepare for the weekend’s competition and to make T-or-C’s course a true professional venue were ongoing. In this regard, Artman said he is working on setting up a point-of-sale display for disc golf discs now available through the course’s pro shop and that efforts were also focused on developing helpful signage for the disc golf course(s).
Prior to Hansen-Begg’s report, board members welcomed a public comment from local resident Francis Clark, who expressed sincere interest in helping to broaden T-or-C’s disc golf opportunities. He alerted the board to a potential par-3 disc golf venue that could be integrated with the current course and the new 18 hole venue to be added in the coming months. Board members and Artman expressed interest in considering this option and indicated they would be examining the potential Clark outlined.
LITTLE LEAGUE ON DECK
During his regular report, parks and recreation department manager Sean Barnes confirmed that field preparations are in hand and that T-or-C’s Little League baseball season would begin on Tuesday, March 28. He told the board that this year’s league would include three major league teams, four minor league teams and eight T-Ball teams. He also noted that going forward, league competition would take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.
•Barnes noted the city’s adult softball league was also poised for a March 30 start up. He said registration was still ongoing and urged anyone interested to contact league participants, or to contact him at 575-740-0988 for further information.
Barnes further noted that league schedules and other information would be posted on the door of the Louis Armijo Sports Complex’s recreation building at 2800 South Broadway.
OTHER REPORTS AND ITEMS
•Parks and recreation department manager Barnes also reported that anticipated state Clean and Beautiful grant funding was now in hand, which would allow the planned installation of new benches at Ralph Edwards Park. He told the board that efforts to accomplish this were now underway and said the new additions would be in place before this year’s fiesta celebration.
•Golf course superintendent Artman confirmed that the 2023 Fiesta Golf Tournament would take place on Saturday, April 29. While the field will be limited to 40 players, there is still time to register to join in the event. Players registering before April 1 can take advantage of a $25 discount from the $100 per player fee.
Further information about the Fiesta tournament is available through the golf course’s pro shop at 685 Marie Street, 575-894-2603, or by visiting a special online page detailing tournament information at charitygolftoday.com/torcfiestaclassic.
•Artman also reported that efforts to refurbish the golf course’s number 7 green were moving ahead, and indicated this would be completed before the April 29 tournament.
•Community Development Coordinator OJ Hechler said the Ralph Edwards Park gazebo project would be moving forward, as the city had received a formal notice of obligation for the initiative. He also told the board that city commissioners would be considering a measure to move forward with the installation new exercise and playground equipment at the park on March 8, and further said planned improvements for Ralph Edward Park’s east side restrooms was awaiting a final go-ahead from state authorities.
•In response to a query from board secretary Jeni Neeley, Hechler said the municipal swimming pool staff was gearing up for a planned Memorial Day opening. He said present efforts are focused on upcoming facility inspections and bolstering the pool’s lifeguard team. Anyone interested in this opportunity for summertime employment is encouraged to contact the T-or-C City Clerks Office for further information by phoning 575-894-6673 (ext 3).
