While approving two measures supporting facility upgrades for the Louis Armijo Sports Complex February 6, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recognized that the highlight of the evening’s regular meeting was no doubt the announced plan to add another full 18 holes to the city’s disc golf course.
During staff reports, T-or-C golf course superintendent Rick Artman said a reexamination of his budget found sufficient revenue to invest in the purchase of 18 new disc golf basket/holes. This will allow for an expansion of the facility’s course to a full 36 holes. He told board members the new baskets would be yellow, to distinguish the new course from the existing 18 hole venue’s red baskets, and acknowledged how this addition would provide the T-or-C municipal golf course with the only stand-alone 36-hole disc golf facility in New Mexico.
Board member Alan Hansen Begg, who founded the Turtleback Disc Golf Club and was instrumental in securing equipment that supported development of the city’s first 18 hole course, emphasized how the planned upgrade would set T-or-C’s venue apart from all others in the state. While acknowledging how the City of Farmington has constructed two disc golf facilities, one 27-hole course and a separate 9-hole venue, Hansen Begg said neither provides a clubhouse, or the ample green grass and natural aesthetics offered by the T-or-C municipal golf course’s setting. He further suggested that with the popularity of disc golf continuing to grow across the nation and around the world, the planned improvements for T-or-C’s course would no doubt attract players from all parts, while at the same time providing a prime venue for statewide tournaments and competitions.
In this regard, Hansen Begg affirmed that the second annual Turtleback Classic Disc Golf Tournament would be taking place over two days, March 11 & 12. He expressed pleasure with a wellspring of support for the event offered by local businesses and numerous volunteers and said all signs point toward an exciting weekend.
To further promote the T-or-C municipal golf course’s disc golf venue, Hansen Begg said plans have been made to film the final round of the leading players in both the men’s and women’s competitions. He told the board this would be edited to produce a YouTube video highlighting the Turtleback Classic, along with T-or-C’s unique and attractive course.
Obviously excited with the opportunity to expand the disc golf course, board members acknowledged how the improved venue could boost interest within the disc golf community. Board Secretary Jeni Neeley noted the course’s location adjacent to Hot Springs High School and questioned if there was a possibility of disc golf someday being recognized as an official high school sport.
Superintendent Artman said while interested students would first have to establish disc golf as a club activity, he told the board he felt future development toward full high school competition was a true possibility.
•Although most of his regular report centered on the planned improvements for disc golf and the upcoming Turtleback Classic, superintendent Artman confirmed the completion of a recent filter upgrade, which he said would greatly improve water quality for facility irrigation. He also confirmed that the municipal golf course would once again be hosting the annual Fiesta Golf Tournament. As customary, the Fiesta tournament will be held the weekend before Fiesta proper, with competition slated to take place Saturday, April 29.
Artman noted that the Fiesta tournament field would be limited to 40 players and urged anyone interested to register before April 1 to earn a $25 discount.
•Further details about the Fiesta tournament, the Turtleback Classic, municipal course operations, as well as future events and ongoing programs are available by phoning 575-894-2603, or by visiting the facility at 685 Marie Street. The T-or-C municipal golf course is open seven days a week from 7:30 am until 6 pm. Artman is currently reminding local golfers that Twilight play now begins at 3 pm, with the last tee time set at 5 pm.
SPORTS COMPLEX UPGRADES
Advisory board members addressed two recommendations aimed at improving the Louis Armijo Sports Complex introduced by parks and recreation department manager Sean Barnes.
•The board first addressed the manager’s proposal to remove the facility’s dilapidated basketball courts to make way for additional parking. Barnes pointed out how the courts have long been in a state of disrepair and are rarely, if ever, used by park patrons. He also noted how the courts are the first area in the sports complex to flood when rains visit the community, and suggested costs required to properly address this recurring concern would be too steep to consider in the near term. While suggesting the space initially be utilized for additional parking, Barnes said he would be open to future discussion about how to perhaps better use the area now occupied by the basketball courts, as well as an adjacent space, which formerly held the city’s uncompleted BMX track.
Although expressing support for a removal of the basketball courts, board vice-chair David Dawdy recognized the present lack of outdoor basketball venues at the high school and throughout the community. He suggested the equipment might be saved and installed elsewhere. Barnes said if the city commission supported the effort, his crew would take every step they could to preserve the basketball goals and supporting poles for future use.
With this acknowledged, board members joined in unanimously supporting Dawdy’s motion to approve a removal of the basketball courts. This recommendation will now be forwarded to the city commission for consideration.
•Moving on to his second recommendation, Barnes outlined a desire to realize some level of improvement for the facility’s soccer field. He pointed out how the youth soccer association was unable to use the field due to its uneven surface, holes, rocks and poor turf conditions. While costs presently place thoughts of perhaps installing an artificial turf, or a complete renovation of he soccer field on the back burner, Barnes suggested some level of improvement might nonetheless be realized.
In describing the field’s conditions, Barnes noted how the existing irrigation system lies under the playing surface, thus limiting the size of equipment he might use for a resurfacing effort. He outlined a plan to replace any faulty irrigation components and then to utilize an available plow and rototiller with the department’s tractor to effect some level of surface improvement in the coming weeks. With an opportunity to effect such upgrades, Barnes said he would further introduce new grass seed to the field, to hopefully realize a playable surface for the youth soccer league later this year.
The advisory board members agreed that bringing the soccer field to playable conditions would be a worthy endeavor. After discussing other ideas about ways to improve the facility, the board joined in an unanimous vote supporting a motion to approve Barnes’ recommendation, and to forward the measure to the city commission.
OTHER REPORTS AND ITEMS
•Although funding to advance construction of the planned gazebo and other improvements for Ralph Edward Park is in the city’s hands, community development coordinator OJ Hechler said the project is still awaiting a final go-ahead from state authorities. While eager to complete all of the necessary bureaucratic steps and requirements, Hechler said patience was necessary. He told the board he felt these final hurdles would soon be cleared, allowing the planned construction to move forward.
•During his report, Hechler also confirmed that city commissioners were scheduled to consider the proposed merging of the golf course advisory board with the parks and recreation advisory board later in the week.
•In his regular report, Barnes outlined how his crews have recently been focusing on a cleanup of weeds and drainage improvements at the Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Gaining support from a neighboring property owner, Barnes said his team was able to effect considerable cleanup along the cemetery’s fence line. He told the board while not major, the drainage improvements were being made to help channel future storm runoff around, rather than through the facility.
•Barnes also told the board that efforts are underway to hopefully install a small footbridge across the recently restored waterfall feature at the Ralph Edwards Park fishing pond. He said park patrons had suggested the addition and indicated the effort could be realized within the department’s budget. Pleased with the restoration of the waterfall feature, Barnes noted how the pond’s primary fountain was also adjusted to issue forth with a gentle spray. Judging by the several positive comments he has thus far received and the presence of a growing number of ducks, Barnes suggested the pond upgrades were worthwhile and have thus far proven to be attractive features.
•The evening’s session further included preliminary discussion about a future upgrade for the Ralph Edwards Park skatepark. Hechler noted how funding for a required planning and design phase was included in the revenue already earmarked for the pending gazebo and facility improvement initiative. Board members offered ideas and discussed suggestions about where the new skatepark might be best located within the facility. While no decisions were rendered, chairman Hoeppner emphasized the importance of keeping both the advisory board and community members actively engaged in the future planning process.
