IMG_5871.JPG-LASP BB Courts 2-3 col w-story.JPG

BETTER USES - Members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved a recommendation to remove the rarely used basketball  Louis Armijo Sports Complex basketball courts Monday, February 6. The board agreed that improving the courts would be too costly, and instead favored clearing the space for near-term parking. At the same time board members also agreed to consider future development options for the court space and the adjacent area formerly occupied by the now-defunct BMX track. Monday’s regular meeting further included approval for soccer field upgrades suggested by parks and recreation manager Sean Barnes, and exciting news about a pending 18-hole expansion of T-or-C’s Disc Golf facility. 

While approving two measures supporting facility upgrades for the Louis Armijo Sports Complex February 6, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recognized that the highlight of the evening’s regular meeting was no doubt the announced plan to add another full 18 holes to the city’s disc golf course.

During staff reports, T-or-C golf course superintendent Rick Artman said a reexamination of his budget found sufficient revenue to invest in the purchase of 18 new disc golf basket/holes. This will allow for an expansion of the facility’s course to a full 36 holes. He told board members the new baskets would be yellow, to distinguish the new course from the existing 18 hole venue’s red baskets, and acknowledged how this addition would provide the T-or-C municipal golf course with the only stand-alone 36-hole disc golf facility in New Mexico. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.