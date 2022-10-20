Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 2.06.10 PM.png

Endurance athletes from around the country will return Saturday, Oct. 29 to compete in the second annual Truth or Consequences ‘Desert Ultra’. The trail running event begins and ends at Rotary Park, with the course following old jeep and mining trails in the rugged hills on the east side of the Rio Grande.

Runners and their families will begin arriving on Friday, Oct. 28, and some will camp in Rotary Park overnight under the event's park rental agreement with the city of T-or-C.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.