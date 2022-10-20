Endurance athletes from around the country will return Saturday, Oct. 29 to compete in the second annual Truth or Consequences ‘Desert Ultra’. The trail running event begins and ends at Rotary Park, with the course following old jeep and mining trails in the rugged hills on the east side of the Rio Grande.
Runners and their families will begin arriving on Friday, Oct. 28, and some will camp in Rotary Park overnight under the event's park rental agreement with the city of T-or-C.
The longest distance race will begin at 7 a.m, with shorter distances beginning at 8, 9, and 10 a.m.
Runners will be returning to the finish line throughout the day where they'll be greeted by cheering spectators, and a festive scene of music, beer and food from Hangry's food truck.
Organizers estimate that last year's race had an economic impact of around $20,000 in spending on local goods and services.
The event has required extensive permitting from the Bureau of Land Management (for a competition on public land), New Mexico Alcoholic Beverage Control (for the beer garden), and the city of Truth or Consequences (for camping in Rotary Park on both Friday and Saturday nights).
This year's event is sponsored by T-or-C Brewing Company, Morningstar Outfitters, Altra Running, Riverbend Hot Springs, The Hungry Songbird Graphic Design, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Turtleback Coworking, and other businesses, organizations, and individuals cataloged on the race website: www.runtorc.com.
Net proceeds of the event will benefit the Turtle Mountain Trail Network, which is working toward improvements in access to outdoor recreation opportunities via pedestrian bridges, trails, and river access amenities in Truth or Consequences and Williamsburg, as well as the Southern New Mexico Trail Alliance.
