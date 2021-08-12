A Sierra County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) Deputy responded to a residence in the southern part of the county last month in reference to a phone call saying a 57-year-old man was trying to kiss and touch the caller’s 14-year-old granddaughter.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man later identified as Jack Garay lying on the ground in front of the residence. When officers first made contact, the man concealed his name and stated he lived at the residence.
After SCSD Deputy Fulkerson had talked to the occupants of the residence, he again talked with Garay, who admitted his address. He was subsequently removed from the property and put in hand restraints.
According to Magistrate Court documents, a 14-year-old girl had evidently gone for a walk, and while passing Garay’s residence she had seen him fighting with his neighbors. About 30 minutes later she went for another walk, and as she passed his residence Garay called to her, but she ignored him. The girl says Garay then called out to her again and approached her, and she felt she could not get away because she was afraid he would grab her arm. After talking to the man for a moment, she stated she had to return home and he replied that he would walk her home.
While outside the girl’s residence, she said Garay started touching her and talking about sex, at which she advised him she was 14. H reportedly said he thought she was 18 and that she was mature for her age, so it was okay. She then said he starting touching and trying to kiss her. When she resisted, he left the property.
At about 10:30 p.m. Garay returned to the residence to find the girl sitting outside the residence. He allegedly made physical contact with the 14-year-old, so she made to go inside the residence. As she walked away, the girl said the man offered her cash and to buy her expensive shoes. She refused and instead continued inside the residence.
Garay then began to call and text the girl, attempting to convince her to sneak him into the residence. After she refused to do so he started knocking on the front door of the residence. At that point, the grandmother woke up and called 911.
Jack Garay, 57, of Derry, has been charged with child solicitation by electronic communication device, criminal trespass and concealing his identity following the July 8 incident involving the 14-year-old female.
Garay was transported to the Sierra County Detention Facility and booked on the above charges. Per the court document, he admitted to knowing the female’s age prior to having physical contact with her and he would have had sex with her, “if she had not been a United States citizen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.