Wednesday evening, March 4, concerned parties at the Cedar Cove RV Park alerted the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department to the possibility of a missing person. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and were informed that park resident Theodore Eastburn had not been seen by his friends and neighbors since before noon the previous day.
Deputies were told this observation initially prompted neighbors to informally check to see if anything might be wrong. When they found no sign of Mr. Eastburn at his residence, and it was determined that his vehicle was parked at the home and his pet dog was left alone outside, the neighbors’ concern was raised and the sheriff’s department was notified.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies confirmed Mr. Eastburn was not present at his residence. They were told by neighbors that he never would go walking without his dog, and never left his pet unattended. Deputies were also told about a memorial trail Mr. Eastburn had created through the nearby desert landscape. After being assured he was nowhere to be found on the property, a team of officers struck out along this and other trails leading south of the Cedar Cove RV Park. Joining in the search were sheriff’s deputies Taylor and Jones, Sergeant Trejo, Lieutenant Baker and Investigator McWhorter.
An approximate half-hour search proved successful in locating Mr. Eastburn, who relayed how he had fallen the previous evening and had since lain there unable to make his way back to the RV park. Deputies reported Mr. Eastburn had sustained cuts on his arms, legs and head, further noting that he appeared to be severely dehydrated and possibly suffering from hypothermia.
Upon locating Mr. Eastburn, responding deputies immediately requested EMS assistance and began administering first-aid. Once EMS arrived on scene, Mr. Eastburn was carried to Deputy Taylor’s patrol unit and was then transferred to an awaiting ambulance, before being taken to Sierra Vista Hospital for emergency treatment.
Sadly, despite all efforts, Mr. Eastburn was unable to recover from his ordeal and later passed away while under care at the hospital.
Heartfelt condolences are extended to Mr. Eastburn’s family, friends and neighbors as they move through this unexpected loss. At the same time, a sincere note of appreciation is extended to those who alerted authorities to Mr. Eastburn’s absence, as well as to the team of sheriff’s department deputies who quickly responded and made every effort to both locate and then care for the missing man.
