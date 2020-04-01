SANTA FE –The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is providing today revised testing criteria announced by Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel during Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Previous testing criteria consisted of those symptomatic or a recent out of state or country travel history.
“Studies are suggesting that asymptomatic people may be driving the spread of COVID-19, making it more difficult for containment,” said Secretary Kunkel. “If we can keep more asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients at home and not out in public, the more effective we will be at flattening the curve.”
New Mexicans with health-related questions can call our coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.
