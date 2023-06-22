Dennis Barnes Tiger Football Coach

TIGER FOOTBALL HEAD COACH NAMED - Dennis Barnes of El Paso, Texas has been named head coach of Tiger football and will lead the program starting this week. 

The Search is Over! The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District (TCMSD) announced this morning that the search for the new head coach for Tiger Football is over. An offer was made to and this morning accepted by Dennis Barnes, of El Paso, Texas to be the new Head Coach of Tiger Football.

In their press release, TCMSD spoke of Mr. Barnes as a passionate educator, who was born in Sacramento, California and graduated from Jefferson City High School in Missouri. During his time at Jefferson City High, he excelled as a student athlete, twice earning All-State honors as a football player.

