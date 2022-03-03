FOR THE SENTINEL
This is the third year Sierra County resident Rep. Rebecca Dow – a gubernatorial candidate – has co-sponsored legislation to eliminate state taxes on social security income. In both 2020 and 2021, democrat-controlled committees ensured the measure never made it to a floor vote.
This year Dow’s opponent for the gubernatorial seat – current New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham – claimed this as one of her priorities for the legislative session. SB108, sponsored by Sen. Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque), was adopted in the recent 30-day session, which ended in February, exempting Social Security benefits from state income taxes. The bill would gradually phase in the exemption until 2026.
This year, when Rep. Cathrynn Brown tried to move HB 48 from committee, House Speaker Brian Egolf wouldn’t allow her motion to be made under announcements and miscellaneous business. Brown made a motion to return to committee reports. The democrats voted her motion down.
“Last year Rebecca Dow moved a bill to the House Floor the exact same way, it’s called blasting a bill from committee,” said Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Carlsbad). This year, Speaker Egolf used a different rule to stop her. It was not right, and I believe he knew that. It’s unfortunate that the House is run in such a manner. Our process was traditionally correct and approved by Legislative Council, but when the Speaker doesn’t want something he changes the rule, just like the governor.”
According to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data, 37.4 percent of the population of Sierra County is 65 and older.
"Retirees that come here with strong retirement packages don't have to have government assistance for their medical needs. They buy RVS, boats, etc., and are the type of retirees that we should intentionally attract," Dow said in 2020.
"We tax their social security income and therefore people leave our state to go to our neighboring states, where that tax has been eliminated."
During the 2020 session, when legislators blocked the two proposals to repeal the tax the state enjoyed a revenue boom from oil and gas development. The democratssaid then they needed further study before passage, and a plan to offset any revenue lost from the cuts.
The tax was attached as a single line on the last page of a bill in the final hours of the 1990 legislative session, with no public comment, which amounts to double taxation, since recipients pay state and federal taxes on the money when they earned it.
New Mexico is one of only 13 states that tax Social Security benefits.
According to Santa Fe-based think tank Think New Mexico, eliminating the state’s income tax on Social Security would save the average senior citizen nearly $700 a year.
(1) comment
Rebecca Dow works tirelessly for the people of New Mexico. Against the establishment she fights and wins time and again. Rebecca can be trusted to do what's right for us!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.