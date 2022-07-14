The United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced Wednesday afternoon, July 13, that James Dooly Pollock, 37, of Deming had pled guilty to production of child pornography involving a Truth or Consequences minor.
At the end of December 2021 the father of a 14-year old victim submitted his daughters cell phone to the Truth or Consequences Police Department and reported the phone contained video of an adult male having sex with his daughter. Police obtained the father’s permission, a search warrant and then transferred the phone to New Mexico State Police to obtain the contents and video.
Pollock entered an agreement on his charges, admitting that earlier in the month he used WhatsApp to send a video of himself engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the victim. He now faces a minimum of 15 years and could serve up to 30 years in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender upon release. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled and he will remain in Federal Custody.
