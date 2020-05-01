Expressing disappointment with the continued closure of Elephant Butte Lake State Park (EBLSP) Friday afternoon, May 1, a strong contingent of boat owners, state park patrons, and other members of the City of Elephant Butte’s community showed up in force for an impromptu parade. Protestors first circled through the city along Butte Boulevard, before continuing to pass EBLSP’s main entrance (above), where many blew their horns and shouted support in a call for state authorities to further ease present restrictions.
In and April 30 press release officials with the New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) outlined an initial plan to reopen eight state park facilities on May 1, where day-use only operations would begin. While Sierra County’s Caballo Lake State Park was among those facilities scheduled to reopen on Friday, EBLSP was not on the list.
Aside from recreational enthusiasts eager to expand social distancing options, the state park closure is posing real economic hardships for many businesses in the lakeside (and near dependent) community. Sierra County and Elephant Butte residents have thus far demonstrated a strong respect for the COVID-19 health restrictions. Friday’s protest, while generally respectful of health precautions, expressed a growing impatience within the community. As national and state reports continue to confirm a decline in the virus’s spread, community members are evermore concerned with the continued loss of seasonal revenue, a seeming unnecessary restriction on outdoor activities, and what promises to be most difficult times ahead.
